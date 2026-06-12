Desi Blair Witch? Vir Das reveals cast of his found-footage horror film Baara Number

The Emmy-winning comedian Vir Das has now stepped into yet another exciting role that has everyone talking. He is set to direct the found-footage horror film Baara Number, whose cast he recently unveiled. The project marks his second directorial venture after Happy Patel.

Vir Das gears up for his another directorial project 'Baara Number’. Here's everything to know

The comedian first announced the project in April, and the much-anticipated cast has now finally been revealed. The film is a found-footage horror, a genre that uses real life footage from real life locations and documentary-style narrative woven together to tell a story. Popularized globally by films like The Blair Witch Project and Paranormal Activity, the style continues to remain a fan favourite.

Now the big reveal! The stellar cast members include: Sheeba Chaddha, Arunoday Singh, Ahsaas Channa, Atul Kulkarni, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar, Puja Sarup and Naveen Kaushik alongside Vir Das himself. The film, currently in development, is expected to delve into both external conflict and deeper internal human emotions.