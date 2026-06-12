Desi Blair Witch? Vir Das reveals cast of his found-footage horror film Baara Number

The Emmy-winning comedian Vir Das has now stepped into yet another exciting role that has everyone talking. He is set to direct the found-footage horror film Baara Number, whose cast he recently unveiled. The project marks his second directorial venture after Happy Patel.
The comedian first announced the project in April, and the much-anticipated cast has now finally been revealed. The film is a found-footage horror, a genre that uses real life footage from real life locations and documentary-style narrative woven together to tell a story. Popularized globally by films like The Blair Witch Project and Paranormal Activity, the style continues to remain a fan favourite.
Now the big reveal! The stellar cast members include: Sheeba Chaddha, Arunoday Singh, Ahsaas Channa, Atul Kulkarni, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar, Puja Sarup and Naveen Kaushik alongside Vir Das himself. The film, currently in development, is expected to delve into both external conflict and deeper internal human emotions.
Vir, opening up on this project in an interview said, “What made this project especially exciting was bringing together a group of actors whose work I've admired for years. Horror works best when audiences believe every moment is real, and this ensemble has elevated the material beyond anything I imagined when we first started writing it."
This announcement of the cast perfectly coincides with the timing of the currently hyped up Curry Barker’s supernatural psychological horror film Obsession. And with the stellar cast, Baara Number has already become the most anticipated horror films in the making for Indian cinema in recent times
Aside from his comedy, Vir is also known for his roles in some of the hit films including Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, Badmaash Company, The Bubble and series Call Me Bae.
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