Nicobar’s Yamuna marks 10 years of storytelling through fashion, home and rituals

Aparna Chandra, co-creative director, tells us about the starting point for the collection. “The Yamuna as a landscape has been drawn many times. What felt less explored, and more honest to how we live, was the life along her. The way a river shapes the pace of the homes on its banks: morning tea, a window, a long conversation, reading without intent, hosting without occasion, sitting with yourself for an hour. These aren’t small moments; they’re the ones that make up most of a life, and they’re the ones we design for. That became the starting point,” she shares.

This philosophy of slow living and everyday rituals is reflected in every piece. The idea, Aparna says, was to create clothing that people naturally reach for. “A shirt you pull on for a slow morning and don’t need to change out of for lunch. A dress that feels equally considered on a couch and at a dining table. Softer fabrics such as modal satin, cotton denim and flat knits. Silhouettes with room to breathe, and little details you notice on the second wear, maybe not the first. We extended the same discipline into the home too, creating pieces that reward the rituals a house is built around,” she explains.