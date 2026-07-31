Nicobar’s Yamuna marks 10 years of storytelling through fashion, home and rituals

Nicobar’s Autumn/Winter 2026 collection, Yamuna, marks both the fifth chapter in its year-long exploration of India’s rivers and a decade of storytelling through design. Rather than drawing inspiration from the river itself, Yamuna looks at the quiet rhythm of life that unfolds along its banks. The collection captures slower mornings, familiar rituals and the comfort of returning home, translating these emotions into a wardrobe designed for effortless, everyday elegance.
Aparna Chandra, co-creative director, tells us about the starting point for the collection. “The Yamuna as a landscape has been drawn many times. What felt less explored, and more honest to how we live, was the life along her. The way a river shapes the pace of the homes on its banks: morning tea, a window, a long conversation, reading without intent, hosting without occasion, sitting with yourself for an hour. These aren’t small moments; they’re the ones that make up most of a life, and they’re the ones we design for. That became the starting point,” she shares.
This philosophy of slow living and everyday rituals is reflected in every piece. The idea, Aparna says, was to create clothing that people naturally reach for. “A shirt you pull on for a slow morning and don’t need to change out of for lunch. A dress that feels equally considered on a couch and at a dining table. Softer fabrics such as modal satin, cotton denim and flat knits. Silhouettes with room to breathe, and little details you notice on the second wear, maybe not the first. We extended the same discipline into the home too, creating pieces that reward the rituals a house is built around,” she explains.
While the brand’s design philosophy has remained consistent over the years, Aparna believes its storytelling has evolved. “We’ve always designed for real life, with an emphasis on longevity, craftsmanship and ease. What has changed is our confidence in how completely we’re willing to tell a story. Ten years in, we’re building whole worlds — a wardrobe, a home, a way to eat, a way to host, a way to spend a Sunday. Yamuna is an expression of that. The apparel doesn’t exist in isolation; it lives inside a home we’ve also designed. The cup you drink tea from, the cushion you sink into and the tray by the door are all part of the same sentence,” she says.
The colour palette mirrors the changing mood of the Yamuna’s journey, beginning with soft shades of pearl, ivory and silver before transitioning into warmer, earthy hues inspired by the northern plains. Texture also plays a key role. “We’ve leaned into touch as much as appearance. Fluid modal satins that drape rather than sit. Flat-knit polos with a drop-needle structure you can feel through the fabric. Schiffli embroidery that’s light enough to wear through an Indian summer that isn’t quite over, and printed cotton denim,” she adds.
The collection spans womenswear, menswear, jewellery, accessories and home décor, creating a cohesive universe where everything complements each other while retaining its individuality.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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