2 Yards' Love Letters to Bombay is a tribute to Mumbai's everyday rituals

"For us, it'll always be Mumbai or nowhere," says Vrisha Surya. "While working on this collection, we kept coming back to one question: does an Indian fashion brand have to make ethnic clothing to tell an Indian story? For us, the answer was no."

She continues, "We believe cultural storytelling doesn't begin and end with the garment. It can live in the styling, the imagery, the campaign, the references and the world you build around the product. India is much more than textiles and embroidery. It's the food we grow up eating, the rituals we barely notice anymore, the objects we see every day and the memories attached to them. That's what we wanted to celebrate. The clothes remain contemporary, but the storytelling is unmistakably Indian."