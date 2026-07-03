Wearable nostalgia: Pink City by Sarika’s Echoes of Home is a stunning tribute to Indian craftsmanship

Pink City by Sarika, the luxury prêt label that beautifully merges indigenous Indian craftsmanship such as bandhej, leheriya, and zardozi with modern silhouettes, has launched its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, Echoes of Home. This season, the brand turns inward, drawing from personal memories and shared histories to create a collection that feels deeply rooted in the idea of home.
Echoes of Home follows the journey of two sisters returning to the house that raised them. They come back as women, shaped by life, yet instantly recognised by the spaces that once held their childhood. The courtyard, the light, the quiet corners— everything feels familiar, unchanged and waiting. This emotional homecoming shapes the collection’s design language.
For designer Sarika Kakrania, the creative force behind the Kolkata-based brand, the inspiration was deeply instinctive.
“I kept coming back to the idea of a house that holds memory, one that remembers the people who grew up inside it even after they have moved on. There is something so powerful about returning to a place that shaped you and finding pieces of yourself still living there. That feeling became the soul of this collection,” she shares.
The collection is deeply personal, drawing from Sarika’s own memories of home. “I have a sister, and so much of this collection is inspired by what we share—the kind of bond that does not need many words. The laughter, the growing up, the distance that life creates, and the comfort of always finding your way back to each other. I did not have to look far for the emotion. It was already a crucial part of my life.”
Every silhouette was designed to evoke a sense of ease. “Not effortless in a trend-driven way, but simply free and unhurried, the way you carry yourself when you are somewhere you truly belong. The shapes are soft, graceful, and unrestrictive. They move the way memory moves—gently and without force,” explains Sarika, who says she chose the colours to reflect “preserved emotions.”
“Vibrant pinks represent the uninhibited laughter of childhood. Warm mustards and sunlit oranges evoke memories that continue to glow years later. Deep greens speak of everything that is rooted and enduring. Each shade tells its own part of the story without needing to announce itself,” she says.
Craft has always been central to the brand, and this collection is no exception. Intricate embroidery, delicate handwork, and timeless textures feature extensively throughout.
“Intricate embroideries, delicate handwork, and timeless textures have been part of our language from the beginning. This season, the craft does not just decorate; it narrates. Every detail is intentional—a way of carrying something forward rather than simply adorning a garment,” adds Sarika.
Prices start at Rs 29,850. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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