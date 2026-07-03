Wearable nostalgia: Pink City by Sarika’s Echoes of Home is a stunning tribute to Indian craftsmanship

“I kept coming back to the idea of a house that holds memory, one that remembers the people who grew up inside it even after they have moved on. There is something so powerful about returning to a place that shaped you and finding pieces of yourself still living there. That feeling became the soul of this collection,” she shares.

The collection is deeply personal, drawing from Sarika’s own memories of home. “I have a sister, and so much of this collection is inspired by what we share—the kind of bond that does not need many words. The laughter, the growing up, the distance that life creates, and the comfort of always finding your way back to each other. I did not have to look far for the emotion. It was already a crucial part of my life.”