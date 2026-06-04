Megha and Kalpesh Oswal’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection celebrates slow living and craft

The womenswear collection features airy linens, lightweight denims, and relaxed tailoring enhanced with appliqué work, delicate dori embroidery, hand stitching, and subtle embellishments.

Cross-vein floral shirts, embroidered waistcoats, coordinated skirt sets, easy bib silhouettes, and fluid dresses define the wardrobe. “Detailing techniques have always been an integral part of our brand identity, whether in our festive couture or prêt collections. We constantly explore and reinterpret Indian craft traditions because they bring depth, individuality, and a soulful character to every creation. For us, appliqué is a thoughtful way of reusing leftover fabrics to create something artistic and meaningful. Dori embroidery allows us to experiment with different cords, textures, and thicknesses to add dimension and a sculptural, almost three-dimensional quality to the designs,” say the duo.

What makes each garment special are the hand-stitching techniques like Kantha and blanket stitch. “They are further enhanced by our women artisans with beads and mixed materials,” shares Megha.

Menswear follows a similar philosophy, focusing on breathable linen fabrics, calm pastel tones, and contemporary shapes. Abstract motifs, hand-finished detailing, and relaxed tailoring bring together comfort and sophistication. The pieces are ideal for summer travel, casual gatherings, and everyday modern dressing.

“Alongside ready-to-wear, we continue our bespoke and couture creations. The semi-festive creations are elevated through zardozi work, sequin embellishments, appliqué, and signature dori embroidery, complemented by fine lace accents and trims,” says the duo.

Drawing inspiration from nature and Mughal aesthetics, the garments are crafted in luxurious fabrics including Chanderi, silk, and flat raw silk, reflecting the label’s commitment to timeless elegance and quality.

“Nature’s Geometry captures the mood of the season, as the pieces are light, versatile, and easy to live in. These are clothes meant to celebrate life and simply to be worn with ease,” add the duo.

Prices start at Rs 7,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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