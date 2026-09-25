Sashimukhi, not Gauhar Jaan, was the first Indian voice ever recorded

Was Gauhar Jaan the first Indian singer to record a song? Strictly speaking, no. The record goes to Sashi Mukhi, who also belonged to the theatre in the city. The place was Great Eastern Hotel, the date November 8, 1902. American sound engineer Fred Gaisberg arrived with a lot of equipment but he needed someone to test whether it was working to perfection. Sashi came to the room to help Fred test his equipment. The test was a grand success though the American engineer did not particularly praise her voice.

Sashimukhi, not Gauhar Jaan, was India’s first voice

The song that Sashi recorded was Ami Ki Sanjani Kusumeri Mala. The entire information is recorded in a book titled Bengali Female Singers On Gramophone Records In British India (Vol 1) compiled by Deba Prasad Das and Prama Das. With the equipment tested to his satisfaction, Gauhar recorded her legendary song three days later on November 11.

On November 8, another girl from the theatre circuit named Fani Bala came to Fred’s room to test the equipment. She sang another Bengali song, Saral Maney Saral Praney.