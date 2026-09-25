Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s Vishwanath & Sons has a 1964 musical link. Read here

If you’ve watched Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s Vishwanath & Sons, chances are one little musical reference caught your ear around the interval. The song Viswanathan Neethi Venum may sound like a fresh addition to the film, but its roots go all the way back to a beloved 1964 Tamil classic, Kadhalikka Neramillai.

Vishwanath & Sons revives a classic Kadhalikka Neramillai line — Here’s the story

The newer song in Vishwanath & Sons takes inspiration from the line Viswanathan Velai Vendum from the original film’s Maadimele. And the story of how that line came about is every bit as entertaining as the song itself.

Directed and written by CV Sridhar (along with Chitralaya Gopu), Kadhalikka Neramillai was a full-blown comedy of errors, with an ensemble cast featuring Balaiah, Muthuraman, Nagesh, Rajasree, Sachu, Ravichandran and Kanchana. The plot revolves around Viswanathan, an estate owner determined to see his daughters, Nirmala and Kanchana, married to wealthy men.