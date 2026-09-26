During the pretaped Emmys sketch with Mariska Hargitay, Taylor dropped what sounded like nonsensical gibberish: "Saccharide. Aries. From the vineyard. North or south." Some fans took the 3rd letter of key words across the prompt spells out E-N-C-O-R-E and were on to something. Additionally, Saccharide = Sugar. Colin Farrell as he starred in Sugar (2024), tying directly to Saccharide. North or South (Dakota), a double-entendre wordplay pointing directly to Dakota Johnson appearing in the music video. The three of them (Taylor, Dakota, Colin) framed inside a wine cellar/vineyard setting is the ultimate aesthetic nod to "aging, fermentation and truths coming out when the bottle is uncorked". Aries Statue & Dakota Johnson: Dakota standing like an Aries/astrological figure in the promo aesthetic aligns with the themes of fire, initiative, and confrontation—fitting for a track where two women compare notes on the same toxic partner. Aries aligns with the promo aesthetic where the three stand like the said greek figure.