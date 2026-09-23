Taylor Swift announces new song Patient Zero, her first since her wedding

Taylor Swift has announced a new song, Patient Zero — her first since her starry wedding this summer. It releases Friday.

Taylor Swift announces new song Patient Zero after wedding

She made the announcement in true Swift fashion. On Tuesday morning, the pop powerhouse launched a cryptic countdown clock on her website, displayed atop a red curtain and due to end at 2 pm Eastern.

Her dedicated fans, known as Swifties, quickly got to work attempting to decode whatever news was forthcoming, noting that her official Instagram bio was changed to read “And, baby, that’s sh0w business f0r y0u,” with each ‘o’ replaced with a zero.

Now it appears clear that the gesture was a reference to the new song's title. Once the countdown timed out, her website updated to reveal three, limited-edition CD variants of the new track: one with a double-sided cover as well as an acoustic and piano version, for $3.99 each.

It is her first new song since marrying Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in July.