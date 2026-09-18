Tom Cruise reveals what he and Taylor Swift talked about at Chiefs game

Recently, Tom Cruise and Taylor Swift were spotted together at a Kansas City Chiefs game and the two seemed to be having a nice conversation. The actor has finally revealed what the two were talking about on the The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.
Tom Cruise appeared on the The Tonight Show on Thursday and revealed the details of his conversation with Taylor Swift to host Jimmy Fallon. The 64-year-old actor was in attendance for the latest Kansas City Chiefs on September 14 and the pop-star joined him in the box at Arrowhead Stadium.
Tom explained that Taylor was explaining the rules of the game to him and he was impressed by his knowledge of the sport. "She was schooling me on football. For real. Like, she was bringing the football. First of all, she's a genius. I've been following her since she was a kid".
"Everybody there, all their friends, they’re beautiful couple, you know, and magical in their own right. And everybody there in that booth. I haven’t been to a football game since pre-covid, you know, where I was working and everything. So to get to hang out there and have that moment, it was a lot. But she knows her stuff", the actor added.
Taylor had previously told Jimmy on his show that she herself knew very little about American football before meeting her now husband, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Chiefs. However, after years of watching numerous matches, the 36-year-old has really sharpened her knowledge and Tom Cruise is a witness.
On the show, Tom Cruise also expressed his feelings for the newly-wed couple "They're a beautiful couple, you know, and magical in their own right. I haven't been to a football game since pre-COVID. So to get to hang out there and have that moment, it was a lot of fun", he reflected on the evening.