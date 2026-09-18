Tom Cruise reveals what he and Taylor Swift talked about at Chiefs game

Tom explained that Taylor was explaining the rules of the game to him and he was impressed by his knowledge of the sport. "She was schooling me on football. For real. Like, she was bringing the football. First of all, she's a genius. I've been following her since she was a kid".

"Everybody there, all their friends, they’re beautiful couple, you know, and magical in their own right. And everybody there in that booth. I haven’t been to a football game since pre-covid, you know, where I was working and everything. So to get to hang out there and have that moment, it was a lot. But she knows her stuff", the actor added.