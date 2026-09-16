Tom Cruise has a six-hour acting masterclass video, which he shared with Glen Powell during the Top Gun: Maverick shoot

Tom Cruise is rightfully passing down his tips and tricks from his acting playbook, but the lessons are reportedly reserved for some of his close friends and family. Back when Glen Powell and Tom were shooting together for the film Top Gun: Maverick, the former among the few, who was let in on Tom’s secret to acting. The action star reportedly sat Glen down for a 6hour video on his screen acting session.
Tom Cruise, with his charismatic moves on-screen and thrilling, adventurous stunts, has made fans swoon for years. It is no surprise that actors often look to the Hollywood star for tips and inspiration. But it seems like Glen got some special treatment when it came to getting tips from the action hero.
As reports surfaced online, some actors might have been left a little envious when they found out about the secret session. During the shoot of Top Gun: Maverick, Tom sat Glen down and gave him a six-hour crash course from his acting books. It was a self-designed video where Tom talked about screen acting. In the video he shared insights from his own experiences and his knowledge on moviemaking.
Explaining his secret session, Tom said in an interview, “It was just very basic. It was something to have people understand, just to have a different concept of lenses and what the lens is and what the frame is.”
He further explained that the actor while filming needs to have a better sense of the camera, like, “what that frame means and how to understand that frame”, before delving right into their performances. Tom acknowledged that for him, gathering and sharing knowledge on films is one of the crucial things in life.
As per the actor, there are different layers of filmmaking and acting and each layer unfolds with levels of storytelling and structure. He feels that knowing and understanding these tools can eventually help performers move beyond overthinking and focus on their work.