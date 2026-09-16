Tom Cruise has a six-hour acting masterclass video, which he shared with Glen Powell during the Top Gun: Maverick shoot

Tom Cruise is rightfully passing down his tips and tricks from his acting playbook, but the lessons are reportedly reserved for some of his close friends and family. Back when Glen Powell and Tom were shooting together for the film Top Gun: Maverick, the former among the few, who was let in on Tom’s secret to acting. The action star reportedly sat Glen down for a 6hour video on his screen acting session.

When Tom Cruise sat Glen Powell down for a six-hour crash course on screen acting

Tom Cruise, with his charismatic moves on-screen and thrilling, adventurous stunts, has made fans swoon for years. It is no surprise that actors often look to the Hollywood star for tips and inspiration. But it seems like Glen got some special treatment when it came to getting tips from the action hero.

As reports surfaced online, some actors might have been left a little envious when they found out about the secret session. During the shoot of Top Gun: Maverick, Tom sat Glen down and gave him a six-hour crash course from his acting books. It was a self-designed video where Tom talked about screen acting. In the video he shared insights from his own experiences and his knowledge on moviemaking.