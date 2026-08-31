Randy Quaid slams Anne Hathaway's casting in Tom Cruise's Days of Thunder Sequel

Randy Quaid of Days of Thunder star publicly criticised Tom Cruise on Saturday following the announcement that Anne Hathaway will replace Nicole Kidman as the female lead in the upcoming sequel.

In a post shared on X, Randy called out his former co-star Tom's casting decision and commented directly on Anne's appearance, stating that she is not "sexy" enough for the role.

What Randy Quid of Days of Thunder had to write about Anne Hathaway

“We need Nicole [Kidman] back. Don't be a p***y, [Tom Cruise]. You need the original girl. It's not personal; it's filmmaking. Anne isn't sexy, because, and if you haven't noticed, she's pregnant,” Randy wrote.