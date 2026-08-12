Julie Andrews won't return for The Princess Diaries 3, says she has retired

Julie Andrews has confirmed that she will not return for The Princess Diaries 3! In the first two films, she had played the iconic Queen Clarisse Renaldi, the royal grandmother of Mia Thermopolis, played by Anne Hathaway.
The Princess Diaries 3 was confirmed by Anne Hathaway back in 2024, confirming her return as Mia Thermopolis, princess of Geneva, for a third time. However, it has now been confirmed, her on-screen grandmother will not be a part of the third film.
Legendary actress Julie Andrews has let her decision known in a recent interview, sharing that Queen Clarisse Renaldi has nothing more to contribute. "I’m not going to be in it", the 90-year-old actress confirmed.
"I think the story is slightly different, and I’m not quite sure how they’re dealing with that. But it’s too late for me to do it. I think the story has to continue in Princess Mia. It’s her story. It’s not really mine", she added.
In a separate interview with InStyle recently, Julie shared that the film was "very hard to say no" to and added, "I think I’m retired, really, would be about the best description for that...this one I felt would flourish very well and wouldn’t need Granny going in there at my age."
The Princess Diaries released 25 years ago on August 3, 2001 as Anne Hathaway made her debut with a breakout performance in the Disney Comedy. The story was adapted from a book series by Meg Cabot. Both the first film and the 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, were directed by Garry Marshall who passed away in 2016. The third instalment is set to be directed by Adele Lim.
Anne shared an update on the progress of The Princess Diaries 3 a few months ago. Talking to Entertainment Weekly, the 43-year-old actress said, "We’re constantly working on it. Expectations are very, very high, and if you’re going to do it, you have to knock it out of the park."
The film is yet to have a release date.
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