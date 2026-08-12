Julie Andrews won't return for The Princess Diaries 3, says she has retired

Legendary actress Julie Andrews has let her decision known in a recent interview, sharing that Queen Clarisse Renaldi has nothing more to contribute. "I’m not going to be in it", the 90-year-old actress confirmed.

"I think the story is slightly different, and I’m not quite sure how they’re dealing with that. But it’s too late for me to do it. I think the story has to continue in Princess Mia. It’s her story. It’s not really mine", she added.

In a separate interview with InStyle recently, Julie shared that the film was "very hard to say no" to and added, "I think I’m retired, really, would be about the best description for that...this one I felt would flourish very well and wouldn’t need Granny going in there at my age."