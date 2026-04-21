Ready to return to Genovia? Anne Hathaway confirms Princess Diaries 3 progress!

Indeed, fans would be thrilled to learn that Anne Hathaway has made it known that she is “100 per cent” prepared to return for The Princess Diaries 3. According to Anne, although no official word on the release of the movie has come from Disney, her representatives are hard at work to develop a script that will fulfill the high expectations set by fans from all around the world.
Indeed, the postponement in the filming of The Princess Diaries 3 was caused primarily by the need to make The Devil Wears Prada 2. Anne pointed out that The Devil Wears Prada 2 “cropped up unexpectedly and took over the space.” Therefore, it would have been impossible for her to concentrate on filming two movies at once during the summer of 2025.
“If I learned anything from The Devil Wears Prada 2, it’s that expectations are very, very high,” Anne noted. “If you’re going to do it, you have to knock it out of the park.”
Though Adele Lim has already signed up for directorial duties, there are still several uncertainties surrounding the full cast list. In an interview, Meg Cabot, the writer of the novels, revealed that Chris Pine and Robert Schwartzman will reprise their roles. Yet, Julie Andrews, who turned 90, was not too eager in “milk” the franchise but is well-loved as Queen Clarisse Renaldi.
Anne seems to be quite busy this year as she promotes her upcoming film Mother Mary, out in the United Kingdom on April 24. Her fans can watch her in Christopher Nolan’s movie The Odyssey in July after the theatrical release of The Devil Wears Prada 2 on May 1. Until then, the crown sparkles and gleams as Anne gets ready to don the title that launched her to fame.