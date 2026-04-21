Ready to return to Genovia? Anne Hathaway confirms Princess Diaries 3 progress!

“If I learned anything from The Devil Wears Prada 2, it’s that expectations are very, very high,” Anne noted. “If you’re going to do it, you have to knock it out of the park.”

Though Adele Lim has already signed up for directorial duties, there are still several uncertainties surrounding the full cast list. In an interview, Meg Cabot, the writer of the novels, revealed that Chris Pine and Robert Schwartzman will reprise their roles. Yet, Julie Andrews, who turned 90, was not too eager in “milk” the franchise but is well-loved as Queen Clarisse Renaldi.

Anne seems to be quite busy this year as she promotes her upcoming film Mother Mary, out in the United Kingdom on April 24. Her fans can watch her in Christopher Nolan’s movie The Odyssey in July after the theatrical release of The Devil Wears Prada 2 on May 1. Until then, the crown sparkles and gleams as Anne gets ready to don the title that launched her to fame.