Homo Mobilis in India: Martin Roemers on how vehicles reveal identity, class and culture

You speak about removing the background in your images to focus on the subject. Could you explain that idea?

The background influences how you judge people. If I make a portrait of someone in front of a fancy building, I immediately get a different impression than if I see the same person on a dusty, unpaved road. In the first case, I might associate them with wealth; in the second, with poverty. That’s what I want to avoid. I want viewers to focus only on the object and the person who is driving it. Then, especially when you see multiple images together, you begin to notice what people have in common. You may see differences, but more importantly, you see shared experiences. That’s what I want to evoke — the realisation that we may have more in common than we think.