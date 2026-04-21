Meryl Streep says she would love to return to Broadway with Martin Short

Meryl, besides being the icon she is on screen, was a Broadway actress several years ago, between 1975 and 1977. During her time on stage, she took part in many productions and it is no doubt that she wants to go back and revisit her early career.

On the show, the Oscar-winning actress was asked about her Broadway plans and if a return is possible. She answered promptly, "Oh, I would love to do so. I was talking with Marty Short about that. We were thinking that would be fun to do something together."

This was enough to get fans excited. Meryl and Martin are co-stars on Only Murders in the Building where the actress plays Broadway star Loretta Durkin since 2023, the lover of Martin's character, Oliver Putnam.

Their on-screen chemistry is much loved by fans all around, so much so that rumours of a possible real-life romance had been doing the rounds. Both of them denied any romantic relationship and stressed that they were very good friends.

Martin Short has been very open whenever he spoke about his friend, Meryl. A couple of years ago, the 76-year-old actor praised her humble, down-to-earth self that she does not leave behind even on sets. "I think just how easy she is, how loose she is. She doesn’t carry any of her 21 Oscar nominations to the set", he had told the media.

Currently, all that Meryl Streep fans can think about is the Devil Wears Prada sequel, dropping 20 years after the original film released. Meryl returns as the cult classic fashion magazine editor, Miranda Priestly and the charisma is undeniable. The Devil Wears Prada 2 released on May 1, 2026.