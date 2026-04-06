Meryl Streep reveals the inspiration behind her The Devil Wears Prada character

Hollywood actress Meryl Streep has cleared the air around her portrayal of her character in The Devil Wears Prada.

Who is the inspiration behind Meryl Streep’s portrayal of Miranda Priestly?

20 years after The Devil Wears Prada debuted, fans have long speculated that her icy, commanding fashion editor character, Miranda Priestly, was inspired by Anna Wintour.

However, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actress revealed that wasn’t the case at all. Instead, the Oscar winner said she drew inspiration from two Hollywood heavyweights, Mike Nichols and Clint Eastwood. She said, “I was basically imitating Mike Nichols that whole time. If Mike Nichols and Clint Eastwood had a baby, it would be Miranda Priestly.”

She said that Nichols’ directing style helped shape the character’s tone on set. “The command on the set. And Mike would do it sort of with a sly humor. People take it as mean, but it’s funny. I think it’s funny,” she added.