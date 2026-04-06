Saba Pataudi gives a sneak peak into Kareena Kapoor’s lavish living room

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor’s sister-in-law Saba Pataudi on April 5, on account of Easter, gave fans a sneak peek into the lavish living room of her brother Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s stunning house.

Here’s a glimpse into Kareena Kapoor’s lavish living room

In the picture, shared by Saba, the doting sister-in-law is seen standing with Kareena Kapoor, amidst the living area set-up of the house, posing for the camera on account of Easter celebrations.

Behind Saba and Kareena is an aesthetic set-up with traditional carpets and lamps. Amidst the decoration are umpteen number of pictures and frames of Kareena Kapoor's sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Fondly known as Tim Tim and Jeh, the boys seem to have owned the living room space with their fun and candid pictures. In one frame, Taimur is seen hugging his younger brother Jeh. In another picture, Taimur and Jeh are seen in their football jerseys, posing together.