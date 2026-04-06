Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy get engaged; to wed on this date

However, before the official engagement party, the duo held a small ceremony called the roka ceremony last month, which was attended only by their closest relatives and a few people. Sai Sreenivas confirmed that the event had just been a simple announcement to their families and was not the engagement ceremony.

Talking about their journey, Sai Sreenivas had expressed his gratitude through a post earlier by mentioning that she filled his life with happiness and would always make him smile.

The duo will be tying the knot on April 29 in the holy Tirumala Temple, which will be followed by a reception party in Hyderabad on May 1. Speaking about their respective careers, Sai Sreenivas is gearing up to feature in two upcoming films, Tyson Naidu and Haindava after having succeeded in his last movie, Kishkindhapuri.