The Devil Wears Prada 2: Anne Hathaway had this to say about 'alarmingly thin' models

The upcoming film, Devil Wears Prada 2 has gotten people buzzing due to both its A-list cast and this important behind-the-scenes moment, thanks to Anne Hathaway. In an interview, co-star Meryl Streep revealed that Anne Hathaway had taken it upon herself to intervene near the beginning of production regarding how models were portrayed in the film.
Meryl Streep has said she felt disturbed by what she witnessed on the Milan Fashion Week. The Iron Lady actress said, “I was struck by how not only beautiful and young, everyone seems young to me, but alarmingly thin the models were.”
Meryl Streep said that Anne Hathaway took note of the same issue quickly. Anne went straight to the producers about it to demand that the models look different in our film's runway scenes. She further said, “I thought that all had been addressed years ago. Annie clocked it too, and she made a beeline to the producers about it, securing promises that the models in the show that we were putting together for our film would not be so skeletal.” Praising Anne Hathaway, Meryl said, “She’s a stand-up girl."
20 years later, Andy Sachs is set reunite with Miranda Priestly. Other cast members include: Emily Blunt; Stanley Tucci, Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, and Justin Theroux.
Filming in New York City was another challenge altogether. Meryl Streep reported being overwhelmed by the level of public interest. She stated, “Even though we were aware of the impact of the first film two decades ago, I think none of us was prepared for the ambush of both goodwill and avid attention that engulfed us.”
Every day there were crowds of people at the filming location, along with a number of fans arriving by the busload and paparazzi following the set at all times. Photographers once got so out of hand during the filming that they caused a ‘kerfuffle’ with some of the crew members. Meryl Streep added, “We needed police barriers and crowd control. Annie kept her cool, but I was unnerved." Set to be released on May 1, 2026, the movie looks to be shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.
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