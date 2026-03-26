The Devil Wears Prada 2: Anne Hathaway had this to say about 'alarmingly thin' models

Meryl Streep said that Anne Hathaway took note of the same issue quickly. Anne went straight to the producers about it to demand that the models look different in our film's runway scenes. She further said, “I thought that all had been addressed years ago. Annie clocked it too, and she made a beeline to the producers about it, securing promises that the models in the show that we were putting together for our film would not be so skeletal.” Praising Anne Hathaway, Meryl said, “She’s a stand-up girl."

20 years later, Andy Sachs is set reunite with Miranda Priestly. Other cast members include: Emily Blunt; Stanley Tucci, Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, and Justin Theroux.

Filming in New York City was another challenge altogether. Meryl Streep reported being overwhelmed by the level of public interest. She stated, “Even though we were aware of the impact of the first film two decades ago, I think none of us was prepared for the ambush of both goodwill and avid attention that engulfed us.”

Every day there were crowds of people at the filming location, along with a number of fans arriving by the busload and paparazzi following the set at all times. Photographers once got so out of hand during the filming that they caused a ‘kerfuffle’ with some of the crew members. Meryl Streep added, “We needed police barriers and crowd control. Annie kept her cool, but I was unnerved." Set to be released on May 1, 2026, the movie looks to be shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.