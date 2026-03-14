Adrian Grenier says he was snubbed from The Devil Wears Prada 2

Adrian Grenier portrayed the character Andy's (played by Anne Hathaway) boyfriend Nate in the 2006 favourite, The Devil Wears Prada. It's sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is moving forward without Adrien, and he believes he was snubbed. His suspicion is not really a conspiracy theory, because audiences spent the last decade re-evaluating Nate and they didn’t like what they saw.
The original film, anchored by Meryl Streep’s razor-sharp Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway’s overwhelmed assistant Andy Sachs, was based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger. When it came out, the central tension was obvious. Andy’s life is being swallowed by the impossible demands of fashion media. Her boyfriend Nate complains about the job, which seemed reasonable enough in 2006.
Sometime in the mid-2010s, social media had rediscovered the film and collectively decided that Nate was not a supportive partner but what we now call a walking red flag. When Andy landed a career-defining job and worked absurd hours, her boyfriend responded by sulking, mocking her industry, and acting offended that she prioritised her work during a make-or-break moment. Nate was not really the voice of reason, instead he was the guy annoyed that his girlfriend was ambitious.
Sequels often begin by reshuffling personal lives of the characters. They get new jobs, new cities, new partners. If Andy returns as a more powerful figure in the fashion world, the story may simply require a different romantic dynamic. In that scenario, Nate isn’t banished so much as narratively retired.
Adrian himself seems to recognise that. In interviews he has acknowledged the criticism of Nate and admitted he understands why viewers reinterpreted the character.
The odd thing about film reputations is how slowly they mutate. The original movie arrived in 2006, the same year Twitter barely existed and Instagram was still a gleam in a programmer’s eye. The idea that millions of viewers would later dissect a supporting character’s relationship behaviour like a sociology seminar would have sounded absurd at the time.
Hollywood likes to imagine it controls the narrative, but the truth is different. Audiences watch, argue, meme, and eventually rewrite the reputations of fictional characters. Sometimes the devil doesn’t wear Prada, sometimes he just forgets to support his girlfriend’s career.
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