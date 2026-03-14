Adrian Grenier says he was snubbed from The Devil Wears Prada 2

Adrian Grenier portrayed the character Andy's (played by Anne Hathaway) boyfriend Nate in the 2006 favourite, The Devil Wears Prada. It's sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is moving forward without Adrien, and he believes he was snubbed. His suspicion is not really a conspiracy theory, because audiences spent the last decade re-evaluating Nate and they didn’t like what they saw.

Why Adrian Grenier isn’t in The Devil Wears Prada 2

The original film, anchored by Meryl Streep’s razor-sharp Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway’s overwhelmed assistant Andy Sachs, was based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger. When it came out, the central tension was obvious. Andy’s life is being swallowed by the impossible demands of fashion media. Her boyfriend Nate complains about the job, which seemed reasonable enough in 2006.