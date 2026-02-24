Will Meryl Streep return for Mamma Mia 3? Here's what the Universal chairperson said

Donna shared that talks are underway and she is keeping in touch with Judy Craymer who produced the original Broadway production that was adapted for the big screen.

Judy had previously shared in 2020, that the story was meant for a trilogy, so a third film was inevitable. She had said at the time to the media, "I know Universal would like me to do it".

Without sharing many details, the chairperson said something that has made fans listen. She revealed that they would somehow try to bring back the OG star of Mamma Mia, Meryl Streep, who played Donna Sheridan. "Meryl Streep would like to come back, we will find a way to bring her back", Donna revealed.

The stars of the previous films such as Amanda Seyfried, who played Donna Sheridan's daughter, Sophie and Pierce Brosnan, had expressed their approval and excitement for Mamma Mia 3. The two had said on separate occasions, that if a third film is made, the whole team would love to reprise their roles. Most importantly, Meryl had shared the sentiments of her co-stars saying that she would "totally" be there if she is called.

So now, Mamma Mia fans will be waiting for the big announcement to drop eventually, hoping for a reunion of their favourite characters for the film, what could be, for one last time.