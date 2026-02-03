Meryl Streep confirmed to play Joni Mitchell in biopic

Hollywood actress Meryl Streep is set to portray Joni Mitchell in a new biopic. Music mogul Clive Davis recently made the revelation.
The Oscar-winner has long been rumoured to be in contention to take the lead role in a film about the music legend, which is being made by music writer-turned-director Cameron Crowe, and now Clive appears to have confirmed the casting news, reports a leading publication.
Clive made the revelation during his annual pre-Grammy Awards party in Los Angeles. The music industry veteran took to the stage to welcome his celebrity guests and when it came to greet Joni, he declared she would be portrayed by Meryl Streep in Cameron’s biopic.
When pressed for details about his biopic, the director said in an earlier interview, "We’re going to make it next year. There’s not a lot I can say about it. Soon I’ll be able to speak more definitively about who’s in it and how we’re gonna do it and everything. I actually had a dream of a structure of how to tell that story.”
He further mentioned, “So I called her place (Mitchell’s) and told her right-hand person that I’d had this dream, and if somebody comes knocking, come to me first and I'll tell you this idea and we'll see what happens. She’s like, 'They’re knocking all the time, and Joni wonders why you’ve taken so long to call. So yes, come over and tell us what your idea is. This was about four and a half years ago. Joni said, 'Let’s spend every Monday night. You come over here, we’ll talk.”