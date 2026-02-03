Meryl Streep confirmed to play Joni Mitchell in biopic

Joni MitchellThe actress has been linked to the role since 2024 but an official announcement has yet to be made. Anya Taylor-Joy has also been linked to the project with reports suggesting she may play a younger version of the singer onscreen. Cameron Crowe has been working on the film for many years and he recently suggested it would be entering production in 2026.

When pressed for details about his biopic, the director said in an earlier interview, "We’re going to make it next year. There’s not a lot I can say about it. Soon I’ll be able to speak more definitively about who’s in it and how we’re gonna do it and everything. I actually had a dream of a structure of how to tell that story.”

He further mentioned, “So I called her place (Mitchell’s) and told her right-hand person that I’d had this dream, and if somebody comes knocking, come to me first and I'll tell you this idea and we'll see what happens. She’s like, 'They’re knocking all the time, and Joni wonders why you’ve taken so long to call. So yes, come over and tell us what your idea is. This was about four and a half years ago. Joni said, 'Let’s spend every Monday night. You come over here, we’ll talk.”