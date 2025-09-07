Julie Andrews bags Emmy for voicing Bridgerton's Lady Whistledown

The other nominees for the category alongside Julie Andrews were, Hank Azaria (The Simpsons), Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Jeffrey Wright (What If...?) and Steven Yeun (Invincible).

In 2022, during a television appearance, Julie Andrews had talked about her role as Lady Whistledown. The actor revealed that despite her work in Bridgerton, she has not met any of the other actors in the show.

"You know I've never met the company in person. Of course, I see them on the show sometimes. But I do all my recording far, far away from them", Julie Andrews shared.

Praising the show, Julie had further added, "I think it's gorgeous looking, and they're all wonderful in it and they're lovely people to work with".

Bridgerton, a show loved by many has redefined period drama. The show premiered in 2020 and explored the varied romances in British high society.

Based on the book series of the same name by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton has been created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes.