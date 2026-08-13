‘The best night of my life’: Travis Kelce opens up about his wedding to Taylor Swift

He added, "It was cool to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, the mecca of all sports venues. To be able get married there. I thanked the owners of MSG for allowing us to get the opportunity to do that, knowing that we wanted a private event, and it was perfect."

Travis and Taylor's wedding saw multiple celebrities join them on their most important day. For their ceremony, the bride and groom chose to wear Christian Dior Haute Couture custom designed by Jonathan Anderson. They did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen and, Taylor's brother, Austin Swift was the Man of Honour, while Travis's brother Jason Kelce was the Best Man. Their wedding was officiated by Adam Sandler.