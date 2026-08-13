‘The best night of my life’: Travis Kelce opens up about his wedding to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has finally opened up about his wedding with Taylor Swift. The couple got married on July 3, 2026 in a star-studded celebration at the Madison Square Garden, New York, but have not revealed any pictures or details about the big day.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift tied the knot in a gala celebration last month but have been extremely secretive about their special day. The NFL star has spoken about his wedding day in public for the first time on Wednesday.
During a conversation with reporters at the training camp for his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis said, "It was a fun off-season, man...Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us. That’s all I really got from that night."
"It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration", the 36-year-old said, without giving away too much information. Referring to Taylor as his "wife", the tight-end spoke about the importance of the venue, "I always told myself I’d go for a playoff game when the [New York] Knicks were rocking. My wife went when I was stuck in training camp. I didn’t get my opportunity to go then."
He added, "It was cool to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, the mecca of all sports venues. To be able get married there. I thanked the owners of MSG for allowing us to get the opportunity to do that, knowing that we wanted a private event, and it was perfect."
Travis and Taylor's wedding saw multiple celebrities join them on their most important day. For their ceremony, the bride and groom chose to wear Christian Dior Haute Couture custom designed by Jonathan Anderson. They did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen and, Taylor's brother, Austin Swift was the Man of Honour, while Travis's brother Jason Kelce was the Best Man. Their wedding was officiated by Adam Sandler.