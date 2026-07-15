Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a fluffy new dog

Pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce became dog parents long before walking down the aisle. The high-profile newlyweds reportedly welcomed a gorgeous white pooch into their lives “many months” ago and have successfully kept their fluffy family member out of the public eye for close to a year.

How the superstar couple kept their fluffy new family member under wraps

Speculation amongst fans reached fever pitch following the couple’s spectacular wedding on July 8 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Eagle-eyed enthusiasts noticed a framed photograph of the bride and groom cradling a white dog in the background of leaked images from the star-studded nuptials. The mystery was solved when Travis was photographed stepping off Taylor’s private jet in Florida alongside the stunning, all-white canine, which appears to be a Samoyed breed.