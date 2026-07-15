Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a fluffy new dog

Pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce became dog parents long before walking down the aisle. The high-profile newlyweds reportedly welcomed a gorgeous white pooch into their lives “many months” ago and have successfully kept their fluffy family member out of the public eye for close to a year.
Speculation amongst fans reached fever pitch following the couple’s spectacular wedding on July 8 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Eagle-eyed enthusiasts noticed a framed photograph of the bride and groom cradling a white dog in the background of leaked images from the star-studded nuptials. The mystery was solved when Travis was photographed stepping off Taylor’s private jet in Florida alongside the stunning, all-white canine, which appears to be a Samoyed breed.
Sources close to the couple have confirmed that they are incredibly happy with their shared pet. While eagle-eyed fans previously spotted a similar fluffy white dog emerging from one of Taylor’s vehicles earlier in the year, this recent airport appearance marks the first definitive confirmation of their growing household.
The addition of a canine companion marks a significant milestone for Taylor, who has long been a vocal champion of felines. The singer famously shares her life with three beloved cats: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. Travis has previously joked about his close relationship with the felines, even calling the cuddly rag doll cat Benjamin his biggest supporter.
Following a brief honeymoon in Montana at the exclusive Yellowstone Club and a quick appearance at a friend’s wedding, the couple are settling into married life with their expanded furry family. With the cat now firmly out of the bag—or rather, the dog out of the jet—fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to share the official name of their adorable new companion.