A lost AirPod, AI fakes and the secret garden: How fans experienced Taylor Swift’s private wedding

With a trash-grabbing claw and plastic bag in hand, Justin Gignac dressed up in his wedding tuxedo and waded through the Swifties, some of whom had spent hours standing outside Madison Square Garden.

Fans turn to pocket garbage and digital sleuthing after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce lock down venue

He was hoping to find beads from broken friendship bracelets — something symbolic among fans of Taylor Swift. No such luck.

Instead, he picked up a single AirPod, a ring pop, an ovulation test kit strip and a rainbow fan, among others. Then he packaged them all into 1-inch boxes and sold them online — 50 pieces of trash purchased by Swift fans as far away as Australia, Germany and the United Kingdom.

“People were like, ‘Is there any more? Is there any more?’” he said.

Over the past week, fans have scoured Manhattan’s streets and the internet for crumbs — sometimes literal — from what's been called “the United States’ royal wedding.” But Swift managed to keep the thousand-person mega event almost entirely private.