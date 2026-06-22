NCW summons Pranit More, Himanshu, Madhur Virli over alleged objectionable social media content against women

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday summoned comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra and Madhur Virli in connection with alleged objectionable content circulating on social media that is said to be detrimental to the dignity of women.

Here’s the latest update on the ‘Rs 370 ki biryani’ case

The matter is scheduled for hearing on June 22 at 4 pm at the NCW office in New Delhi.

The controversy stems from a video shared by Pranit More featuring a crowd-work interaction in which 22-year-old Himanshu Jangra allegedly made a remark equating a woman’s dignity with ‘Rs 370 ki biryani’. The statement sparked widespread outrage on social media.

Following the backlash, both the comedian and the audience member issued apologies. However, by then, the clip had already been widely circulated across multiple platforms. The video was later deleted, and Jangra deactivated his Instagram account.