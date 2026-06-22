Man falls to his death during rock concert at Madison Square Garden

A 51-year-old Connecticut man fell to his death from an upper deck of Madison Square Garden during a concert on Saturday night, police said.

All you need to know about the death of Paul Kueker of Niantic, Connecticut

Officers responding to a 911 call around 9.51 pm found the man unconscious and unresponsive with injuries indicating a fall from an ‘elevated position’, New York City police said. Police did not say how far the man fell, but said he was in Section 300. They identified him as Paul Kueker of Niantic, Connecticut.

The man was with his wife, according to police. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police do not suspect foul play.