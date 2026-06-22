Kamakhya’s Ambubachi Mela starts today: More menstruation festivals across India

Guwahati today is dressed in the shades of red. After the first prayers in Kamakhya , the inner sanctum is set to close for the next four days, for the Goddess bleeds. Known as one of the 51 Shaktipeeths, Kamakhya is believed to be the location where the Goddess’ Yoni fell and thus every year, the inner sanctum shuts for four days when the Goddess menstruates during the Ambubachi mela. Tantrics, sages, devotees, visitors gather in thousands to seek blessings during this time. And the Ambubachi Mela becomes one of the largest celebrations of menstruation. But this is not the only celebration of womanhood. Different states and cultures across India, celebrate it differently. Here’s a quick look at them.

Popular menstrual festivals across India

Not very long ago was the name when menstruation was a taboo subject. But today, with awareness, knowledge and breaking the ice, people speak about it more openly and discuss on National platforms as required. In fact, this has also brought renewed spotlight on menstrual festivals around the world and many flock to see the beauty of it. Cinema and art have also adopted the topic and speak more openly about it. With Guwahati’s famous Ambubachi mela kicking off today, here’s a quick look at a few other menstrual festivals around India.