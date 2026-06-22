Kamakhya’s Ambubachi Mela starts today: More menstruation festivals across India

Guwahati today is dressed in the shades of red. After the first prayers in Kamakhya , the inner sanctum is set to close for the next four days, for the Goddess bleeds. Known as one of the 51 Shaktipeeths, Kamakhya is believed to be the location where the Goddess’ Yoni fell and thus every year, the inner sanctum shuts for four days when the Goddess menstruates during the Ambubachi mela. Tantrics, sages, devotees, visitors gather in thousands to seek blessings during this time. And the Ambubachi Mela becomes one of the largest celebrations of menstruation. But this is not the only celebration of womanhood. Different states and cultures across India, celebrate it differently. Here’s a quick look at them.
Not very long ago was the name when menstruation was a taboo subject. But today, with awareness, knowledge and breaking the ice, people speak about it more openly and discuss on National platforms as required. In fact, this has also brought renewed spotlight on menstrual festivals around the world and many flock to see the beauty of it. Cinema and art have also adopted the topic and speak more openly about it. With Guwahati’s famous Ambubachi mela kicking off today, here’s a quick look at a few other menstrual festivals around India.
In Assam, when a girl attains puberty with her first period, her Tuloni biya is organised seven days after the first menstrual date. This is more or less a mini-festival in the life of the girl who is now seen as a woman and one, who in a few years is ready to be married off. The women of the household organise the event with much pomp and grandeur presenting the girl with new clothes, giving her herbal baths and even cooking special meals for her. The ladies of the village are invited to be a part of the festivities.
In Tamil Nadu, this three-day festival is observed where the menstruating girl is secluded and made to stay in a different room. She is then surrounded by ritual baths, seclusion and other local traditions. In fact, the menstrual period is concluded with turmeric baths and a festival where the girl is dressed up in new clothes and formal home-coming is observed.
Held in Odisha, mid- June every year, the Raja Parba is named after Rajaswala, a menstruating woman. Started around the middle ages, it is a celebration of Lord Jagannath’s wife, Bhudevi. During these four days agricultural works are suspended and womanhood is celebrated with new clothes, ornaments and good food. Each of the days has different names like Pahil Raja, Mithuna Sankranti, Bhu Daaha and Vasumati Snana.
In Kerala’s Thriputharattu, it is believed that the Goddess menstruates every month and thus three days in a month her idol is safely placed in a hidden room. After the cycle is over, the festivities are concluded by giving a female elephant a bath in the Pamba River.
Similar to most first-menstrual celebrations, this is observed in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where the first and last days of the cycle are marked. On the first day, a ritual bath is held while on the last day, a celebration is held which includes the participation of the women of the family.