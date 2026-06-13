Pranit More apologises over viral Rs 370 biryani clip, says he deserves the hate

The comedian admitted that he made a mistake by not intervening when inappropriate remarks were made during the performance. “I feel I deserve this hate. During the crowd-work session, the man made several derogatory comments. Everyone was laughing, and I, too, got carried away. It was a lapse in judgment. I believe it was my biggest mistake. I could have taken a stand at that moment, but I did not,” he said.

Pranit acknowledged that his reaction gave the remarks a platform and allowed the situation to escalate. “I gave those comments a platform, and things escalated from there. I want to apologise to everyone who was hurt by this. Whatever legal proceedings are underway, I am cooperating with the authorities. I request all of you to give me one chance. I will become a better human being. This has been a learning experience for me as well. I am working on myself and my content, and you will see that reflected in my future work,” he added.