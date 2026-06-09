Gross and disgusting btw: Influencer Sakshi Shivdasani reacted to Pranit More's apology over ₹370-biryani incident

There’s satire, and then there’s the normalization of certain attitudes in a society that’s becoming deeply concerning. Something similar happened during a comedy show where a man narrated his date incident and the room burst out into laughter. But the internet didn’t take it positively. The so-called funny incident, now popular as the ₹370-biryani remark, outraged the internet with influencer Sakshi Shivdasani among others opening up on the concerning behaviour.
During a crowd work moment on a recent show of comedian Pranit More, an appalling statement got the internet on fire. 23-year-old Himanshu Jang described an incident from a date which in every way the netizens felt wrong. He took a girl out on a date and paid for their meal, precisely INR 370 for a plate of biriyani.
While heading back she asked him to drop her to her place without inviting him in, that disappointed him. Elaborating on this specifics he suggested that because he had spent a certain amount of money on the date, he was somehow entitled to physical intimacy in return. That statement got the internet mad and everyone collectively said “that’s enough”.
Model and Instagram influencer Sakshi Shivdasani, took to social media to express her views on the ongoing heated scene. She also slammed the comedian on his apology and wrote, “Pranit More saying 'the views of my audience members don't reflect what i think' but sir has clipped it and posted it on Instagram because he found it so f**king funny that a man paying on a date thinks he has bought the right to sleep with a woman.”
She added, "And then the company the guy works for firing him but caveating that we must reflect and change when this creepy GROWN man has no desire to reflect or change and thinks he deserves sex for paying on a date is proof that there are consequences for men only because women raise their voices and not because men think there's anything wrong so don't let anyone gaslight you ever that 'it's not a big deal' and more importantly don't let anyone gaslight you that it's not all men. Gross and disgusting btw."
The man later apologised and deleted his social media accounts and as per reports he was fired from his job. Pranit too apologised and issued a statement where he wrote, “The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I’ll take this lesson forward. I’m human, and like anyone else, I’m constantly learning"