Gross and disgusting btw: Influencer Sakshi Shivdasani reacted to Pranit More's apology over ₹370-biryani incident

There’s satire, and then there’s the normalization of certain attitudes in a society that’s becoming deeply concerning. Something similar happened during a comedy show where a man narrated his date incident and the room burst out into laughter. But the internet didn’t take it positively. The so-called funny incident, now popular as the ₹370-biryani remark, outraged the internet with influencer Sakshi Shivdasani among others opening up on the concerning behaviour.

Internet slams viral ₹370 Biryani remark, influencer Sakshi Shivdasani responds with a bang!

During a crowd work moment on a recent show of comedian Pranit More, an appalling statement got the internet on fire. 23-year-old Himanshu Jang described an incident from a date which in every way the netizens felt wrong. He took a girl out on a date and paid for their meal, precisely INR 370 for a plate of biriyani.

While heading back she asked him to drop her to her place without inviting him in, that disappointed him. Elaborating on this specifics he suggested that because he had spent a certain amount of money on the date, he was somehow entitled to physical intimacy in return. That statement got the internet mad and everyone collectively said “that’s enough”.