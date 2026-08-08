Taylor Swift songs vanish from Team Trump’s TikTok videos

Over the past few days, the audio for Taylor Swift’s tracks august, Opalite, and Father Figure has vanished from videos posted by Team Trump’s TikTok account, which has roughly 14 million followers. Anyone trying to watch the clips now is met with a familiar message: the copyright owner hasn't made the sound available in their country.

Taylor Swift’s songs are disappearing from Trump’s TikTok videos. Here’s what we know

The latest flashpoint came Monday, when Team Trump posted a video of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watching fireworks from a balcony, set to Taylor's 2020 folklore cut august. A caption accompanying the post seemed to needle Taylor directly, suggesting she’d surely be thrilled her song had been used — hashtags for Swift, MAGA, and the month of August included.