Taylor Swift songs vanish from Team Trump’s TikTok videos

Over the past few days, the audio for Taylor Swift’s tracks august, Opalite, and Father Figure has vanished from videos posted by Team Trump’s TikTok account, which has roughly 14 million followers. Anyone trying to watch the clips now is met with a familiar message: the copyright owner hasn't made the sound available in their country.
The latest flashpoint came Monday, when Team Trump posted a video of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watching fireworks from a balcony, set to Taylor's 2020 folklore cut august. A caption accompanying the post seemed to needle Taylor directly, suggesting she’d surely be thrilled her song had been used — hashtags for Swift, MAGA, and the month of August included.
By Friday evening, fans combing through the account noticed the audio had gone silent, replaced by TikTok’s standard notice that the track isn’t licensed for playback in that region.
This marks at least the third time a Taylor Swift song has been stripped from Trump campaign content. A video featuring Father Figure — off Taylor’s most recent album, The Life of a Showgirl — was posted back on November 6, 2025, and later lost its audio too. That post has since been taken down entirely. A separate video built around Opalite also reportedly had its sound pulled.
Curiously, the muting hasn't been applied uniformly. As of the most recent reporting, a Team Trump video using a version of Red still had working audio, and a clip on the official White House TikTok account soundtracked with The Fate of Ophelia remained untouched. Whether that's a matter of timing, oversight, or selective enforcement is unclear.
The audio pulls are the latest chapter in a frosty relationship between the pop star and the president. Trump publicly said he despised Swift back in September 2024, after she endorsed Kamala Harris in the presidential race. That came about a month after Trump had circulated AI-generated images falsely implying Taylor had endorsed him.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.