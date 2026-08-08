Britney Spears lashes out at her parents in new post, says she 'failed as a mother' because of son's belief in science

"Those two little bodies came out of my belly...Unfortunately, it wasn’t until five years ago that I saw they were secretly taken to the beach by my mom and dad...the whole summer", the 44 year-old started writing.

She later added, "I felt demoralized to live in a country where it was accepted for people like my mom and dad to live secret lives with my children… I honestly went to my knees and cried for two months."

A few slides later, the singer recalled an incident where her son declared his loyalties to science. "My son told me last week it was all science he didn't personally believe in God...In that moment I believed I had failed as a mother because I know there is a Holy Spirit that sits high in the kingdom of heaven … I’ve been there I’ve felt it … I wanna to tell my kids and people in general that I’m sorry for my mistakes in the past."

The singer also lamented her younger days when she was "unbelievably passionate about everything" and had the "excitement" in her eyes. She said she was "brainwashed into an ignorant system" where everyone took advantage of her despite her being "unbelievably intelligent".

Britney seemed to mourn the joys of her youth that were allegedly taken away from her in her latest post besides expressing anger towards her parents for influencing her sons to walk away from God.