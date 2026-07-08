New Girl creator Liz Meriwether tapped to write Britney Spears biopic

But momentum stalled in the two years since. Rumours circulated earlier this year that the film had hit delays, with one report citing a source who claimed Spears' personal struggles made moving forward difficult, and that she would need time before re-engaging with the project. There were also whispers that Universal itself was hesitant to push ahead.

A four-time Emmy nominee, Liz has built a reputation for blending comedy, drama, and emotional depth — a skill set on full display in Dying for Sex, which told the story of a woman with terminal cancer with both humour and tenderness, and earned Meriwether an Emmy nomination last year. Her other credits include Hulu's The Dropout, the dark comedy Bless This Mess, and the recently premiered Hulu crime drama The Furious, starring Emmy Rossum.

No casting decisions have been announced, leaving one of the film's biggest questions — who will play Britney Spears — still unanswered. The biopic joins a wave of recent music-star films from Universal, which is also in production on a Snoop Dogg biopic starring Jonathan Daviss, following the success of other music biopics in the genre.