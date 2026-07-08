Sourav Ganguly biopic: Rajkummar Rao celebrates Dada's birthday with first look, internet calls out AI slop

Actor Rajkummar Rao wished cricketer Sourav Ganguly on his birthday with a fun and creative Instagram tribute. As the actor gears up for the theatrical release of his upcoming biopic Dada, he recreated one of Sourav’s most iconic poses as part of his birthday wish. The poster gained massive reactions with the internet dividing it into two: some enjoyed the playful recreation, while others slammed the designer claiming it as poor editing!

Rajkummar Rao recreates Sourav Ganguly’s famous Lord’s pose; Fans debate on the poster

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Dada is set to unveil the resilient life of Bengal’s one of the most beloved players Sourav Ganguly. The film, featuring Rajkummar as the protagonist, is set to release on May 14, 2027. Now, what can be a better way to wish the cricketer on his birthday than recreating one of the iconic scenes from his life?

Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar posted a striking poster that reimagined the celebrated scene where Sourav took off his jersey and waved it from the Lord’s balcony after India’s unforgettable come-from-behind victory in the 2002 NatWest Series final against England.