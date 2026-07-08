Sourav Ganguly biopic: Rajkummar Rao celebrates Dada's birthday with first look, internet calls out AI slop

Actor Rajkummar Rao wished cricketer Sourav Ganguly on his birthday with a fun and creative Instagram tribute. As the actor gears up for the theatrical release of his upcoming biopic Dada, he recreated one of Sourav’s most iconic poses as part of his birthday wish. The poster gained massive reactions with the internet dividing it into two: some enjoyed the playful recreation, while others slammed the designer claiming it as poor editing!
Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Dada is set to unveil the resilient life of Bengal’s one of the most beloved players Sourav Ganguly. The film, featuring Rajkummar as the protagonist, is set to release on May 14, 2027. Now, what can be a better way to wish the cricketer on his birthday than recreating one of the iconic scenes from his life?
Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar posted a striking poster that reimagined the celebrated scene where Sourav took off his jersey and waved it from the Lord’s balcony after India’s unforgettable come-from-behind victory in the 2002 NatWest Series final against England.
While this poster did a two-in-one job of wishing the cricketer and promoting the film, views on the internet were divided. Criticizing the editing of the poster, one user wrote, “Pls no ! Sir pls remove bahot fake lag rha he pls 29 second huve he abhi pls remove”. Another sarcastically added, “Ohmygod. Was this made by a child who’s learnt Photoshop last night?” Another user shared his viewpoint and wrote, “I just thought, Rohit Saraf would’ve ben the best cast for Dada’s role!!”
Another fan wrote, "Dada ka Real photo hi rakh dete.. such a lazy unveil."
Love too flooded the post, with many commenting on the high anticipation of the film.
One user wrote, “Movie going to be blockbuster”. Actor Parmeet Sethi also took to the comments and wrote, “Congrats bro!! So looking forward to this one!!”
The poster reveal has come just days after audiences witnessed Rajkummar’s portrayal of Ujjwal Nikam in Prahaar, making it two vastly different real-life characters introduced within an incredibly short span of time. While one represents the fearless lawyer who fought some of India’s most high-profile legal battles, the other celebrates the life of the man who transformed Indian cricket with his fearless leadership. And that’s how the actor is keeping on setting the benchmark for legacy films super high.