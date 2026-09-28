Music

Calypso king of the world Slinger Francisco dies at 91

The iconic singer and songwriter known as the Mighty Sparrow passed away peacefully in New York after a brief illness, leaving behind a six-decade legacy
Calypso king of the world Slinger Francisco dies at 91
Slinger Francisco
Updated on
2 min read

Calypso music lost one of its most emblematic voices Sunday with the death of Slinger Francisco, who was known on stage as the Mighty Sparrow and dubbed the ‘Calypso King of the World.’ He was 91.

Calypso king Mighty Sparrow dies at 91

Francisco, who got his breakthrough in calypso music with his 1956 hit song Jean and Dinah, died peacefully surrounded by his family in New York, his family said in a statement. His death came after a “brief illness,” the statement said without disclosing any other details.

“He was an institution in the entertainment industry, well admired for his skill and finesse as a singer, songwriter and mentor; beloved by many,” Francisco’s family said.

The Mighty Sparrow will be remembered as “a defining voice of our culture, a master storyteller and a towering figure whose music helped carry calypso from Trinidad and Tobago to the world,” the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation said in a statement.

Born in the coastal town of Grand Roy, Grenada, in July 1935, Francisco was just a toddler when he migrated with his parents to Trinidad and Tobago in 1937.

Calypso king Mighty Sparrow dies at 91
Calypso star, Slinger Francisco, otherwise known as The Mighty Sparrow, right, celebrates his 70th birthday dancing calypso with Caribbean community leader Jean Alexander

Trinidad and Tobago is the birthplace of calypso music, and it’s where the name and persona of the Mighty Sparrow would later emerge to produce a list of hit songs in the genre: Both of Them, Congo Man, Mr. Walker, The Lizard and many more.

‘Birdie’, as Francisco was also affectionately known, recorded hundreds of songs in a career that spanned six decades. He performed in several countries around the world, including at famous venues such as New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Throughout his career, Francisco’s goal was to advance the calypso art form, according to Trinidadian cultural historian and author Dr. Rudolph Ottley.

“The Mighty Sparrow was the supreme entertainer, a cultural revolutionary and one of the world’s greatest Calypsonians,” Dr. Ottley told a news agency.

Trinidad and Tobago has honored the composer and performer with national awards, and in 1987 the University of the West Indies conferred an honorary Doctor of Letters on Francisco.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Calypso king of the world Slinger Francisco dies at 91
Will Apple skip the iPhone 19 series to celebrate its 20th anniversary?
Slinger Francisco

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com