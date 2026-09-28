Will Apple skip the iPhone 19 series to celebrate its 20th anniversary?

Apple’s iPhone will mark its 20th anniversary in 2027, two decades after the first model debuted in 2007. To commemorate the milestone, the company could reportedly skip an entire iPhone generation, and here’s why the idea doesn’t sound absurd.

iPhone 20 rumours: Apple could skip iPhone 19 for 20th anniversary

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in 2026, with reports also pointing to the company’s first foldable iPhone to be launched this year. Now, as the company nears its 20th anniversary, it is rumoured that they are set to launch their iPhone 20 in the following year, skipping the iPhone 19 version totally.

Reports have also suggested that the company in celebration of its two decades have redesigned the newest series in the most sleek and stylish way. The major redesign that might be in store is the curved glass elements and potentially even a waterfall-style display.