Will Apple skip the iPhone 19 series to celebrate its 20th anniversary?

Apple’s iPhone will mark its 20th anniversary in 2027, two decades after the first model debuted in 2007. To commemorate the milestone, the company could reportedly skip an entire iPhone generation, and here’s why the idea doesn’t sound absurd.
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in 2026, with reports also pointing to the company’s first foldable iPhone to be launched this year. Now, as the company nears its 20th anniversary, it is rumoured that they are set to launch their iPhone 20 in the following year, skipping the iPhone 19 version totally.
Reports have also suggested that the company in celebration of its two decades have redesigned the newest series in the most sleek and stylish way. The major redesign that might be in store is the curved glass elements and potentially even a waterfall-style display.
The speculations regarding the newest iPhone 20 version has not just stopped with glass structure and display. As per reports, the expected version 20 is rumoured to have these following features:
The iPhone 20 could feature a significant redesign with substantially more glass than previous models, potentially giving it a more seamless look.
Reports suggest more pronounced curves around all four corners of the device, moving away from the current flat-edged design.
The 20th-anniversary iPhone is also rumoured to feature a display that curves along all four sides, potentially creating a more immersive, bezel-less screen.
It could reportedly receive larger displays with higher resolutions as part of the anniversary redesign.
Apple is also rumoured to be working on solid-state buttons that would replace traditional moving buttons. These could use haptic feedback for functions such as power, volume and camera controls.
The reason why people are not quite surprised with a possible skipping of iPhone 19 series, is because this is not the first time Apple is doing something this bold. Major numbering changes have often been used to mark significant milestones, major design overhauls or a shift in branding strategy. Apple skipped the iPhone 2 and named its second generation as iPhone 3G. In the following years, the company also skipped the iPhone 9 in 2017 to its celebrate the 10th anniversary and launched the iPhone X.
As of now Apple has not confirmed anything so these stand to be all speculations.