Apple iPhone Duo, AirPods 5 and more: Price in India, storage, availability and more

iPhone Duo

The headline device is the iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable handset. It opens from a 5.4-inch outer display into a 7.6-inch inner screen, with both panels running Apple's ProMotion refresh technology and reaching a peak brightness of 3,000 nits outdoors. The inner display uses a nano-texture finish that Apple says helps disguise the crease at the hinge — long considered the Achilles' heel of folding phones.

Under the hood, the Duo runs the same A20 Pro chip and C2 modem found in this year's Pro iPhones, and it's eSIM-only in every market. Buyers will have a choice of black, silver, glacier, and a new burgundy finish.

Price: US: Starts at $1,999 (256GB) | India: ₹2,99,900 (256GB)

Preorders: Open October 16

In stores: October 23

That price tag places the Duo firmly at the premium end of Apple's lineup, well above the standard Pro models — a gap that reflects both the cost of first-generation folding hardware and Apple's evident intent to position the device as a flagship-above-the-flagship rather than a mainstream replacement for the standard iPhone.