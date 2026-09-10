Apple iPhone Duo, AirPods 5 and more: Price in India, storage, availability and more

Apple closed the book on years of foldable-phone speculation this week, using its September Surprise and Shine event in Cupertino to finally step into a category that Samsung, Google, and Huawei have been building out for years. But the folding iPhone wasn't the only news out of the Steve Jobs Theatre — Apple also refreshed its Pro iPhones, its entry-level earbuds, and its watch lineup, pushing five new products into the market inside a single hour.
Here's a full breakdown of what launched and what it will cost you.
The headline device is the iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable handset. It opens from a 5.4-inch outer display into a 7.6-inch inner screen, with both panels running Apple's ProMotion refresh technology and reaching a peak brightness of 3,000 nits outdoors. The inner display uses a nano-texture finish that Apple says helps disguise the crease at the hinge — long considered the Achilles' heel of folding phones.
Under the hood, the Duo runs the same A20 Pro chip and C2 modem found in this year's Pro iPhones, and it's eSIM-only in every market. Buyers will have a choice of black, silver, glacier, and a new burgundy finish.
Price: US: Starts at $1,999 (256GB) | India: ₹2,99,900 (256GB)
Preorders: Open October 16
In stores: October 23
That price tag places the Duo firmly at the premium end of Apple's lineup, well above the standard Pro models — a gap that reflects both the cost of first-generation folding hardware and Apple's evident intent to position the device as a flagship-above-the-flagship rather than a mainstream replacement for the standard iPhone.
Apple's more familiar Pro phones also got their annual refresh, arriving in the same four finishes as the Duo.
iPhone 18 Pro: US $1,199 | India: ₹1,64,900
iPhone 18 Pro Max: US $1,299 | India: ₹1,79,900
Preorders: Open Saturday, September 12, at 5 a.m. PT
In stores: September 18 in more than 65 countries, with 20 additional markets following September 25
Both figures mark a $100 increase over last year's Pro models — part of a broader round of price increases Apple has made across its hardware this year, following hikes to Mac and iPad pricing over the summer as memory and storage costs climbed industry-wide.
Apple's earbuds update is smaller in scale but arguably broader in impact. AirPods 5 bring Active Noise Cancellation to Apple's open-ear entry-level line for the first time — a feature previously reserved for the pricier ANC version of AirPods 4 and the AirPods Pro family. Apple says a new multiport acoustic architecture cuts up to 50% more external noise than the ANC-equipped AirPods 4, alongside an updated Adaptive EQ, Adaptive Audio, and Conversation Awareness that lowers media volume when the wearer starts talking.
AirPods 5: US $129 | India: ₹14,900
AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case: US $149 | India: ₹17,900
Preorders: Open now
In stores: September 18
Rounding out the lineup, Apple refreshed both of its smartwatch lines with a heavier focus on health tracking, alongside a rebuilt Health app centered on a new Longevity tab.
Apple Watch Series 12: US: Starts at $399 | India: Starts at ₹56,900 (Aluminium) ; ₹99,900 (Titanium) ; ₹1,24,900 (Ceramic)
Apple Watch Ultra 4: US: Starts at $799 | India: ₹1,09,900
Preorders: Open now
In stores: September 18
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