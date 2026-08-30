iPhone 18 launch: Release date, expected price in India

Apple's annual iPhone launch event is almost here and the company is preparing to release the much-awaited iPhone 18 series, with iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to be the flagship model. The new model comes with the promise of better upgrades and an advanced camera.

Details about the iPhone 18 release in India

The annual Apple iPhone launch event is expected to be held on September 9, 2026. The company has officially scheduled the day for a product launch and reports suggest that the iPhone 18 series will be announced on that very day.