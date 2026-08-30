iPhone 18 launch: Release date, expected price in India

Apple's annual iPhone launch event is almost here and the company is preparing to release the much-awaited iPhone 18 series, with iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to be the flagship model. The new model comes with the promise of better upgrades and an advanced camera.
The annual Apple iPhone launch event is expected to be held on September 9, 2026. The company has officially scheduled the day for a product launch and reports suggest that the iPhone 18 series will be announced on that very day.
Going by Apple's history of releases, India can expect the iPhone series to be on sale some time around mid-September. It is important to note that Apple has not made any details known to the public about the price and features of the new iPhone but reports are currently thriving on leaked information.
According to reports, the base model of the iPhone 18 Pro Max could be priced around ₹1,64,900 in India, but this amount is subject to change, given varying taxes and other factors. The model will be available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options.
The flagship model, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is also expected to have a new design. The model is expected to have a larger usable display area while the titanium frame stays intact. The rear camera will have very minute changes so and the model can be expected to be available in the colours Space Black, Light Blue, Silver, besides a new Dark Cherry version. However, the details cannot be confirmed until the launch event.
On September 9, besides the flagship model, Apple will also reportedly unveil the other iPhone 18 variants, which include, iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Plus and iPhone 18 Pro.
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