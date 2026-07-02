Apple iPhone Ultra dropping in September? Expected India price, iPhone 18 Pro, foldable design, release and leaks

Apple is reportedly gearing up to introduce its first foldable iPhone, widely expected to be branded as the iPhone Ultra, at its annual September launch event. The device is likely to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with reports suggesting the event could take place on September 8 or 9. Pre-orders are expected to open shortly after, on September 10 or 11.
If the rumours prove accurate, the iPhone Ultra will become Apple's most premium smartphone to date, carrying a starting price of around USD 2,000 (roughly Rs 1.88 lakh) before taxes. In India, the foldable flagship could be priced above Rs 2 lakh, making it one of the costliest foldable smartphones on the market.
Apple iPhone Ultra expected price
According to recent reports, the foldable iPhone Ultra could launch with a starting price of approximately USD 2,000, translating to about Rs 1.88 lakh before taxes. Once import duties and other local charges are added, the handset is expected to retail for more than Rs 2 lakh in India.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro expected price
Apple is also tipped to raise the price of the iPhone 18 Pro. The device is expected to start at around USD 1,399 (approximately Rs 1.32 lakh), marking a notable increase from the USD 1,099 starting price of the iPhone 17 Pro. Reports attribute the hike to rising component costs, particularly for memory and storage, following similar price increases across Apple's MacBook and iPad lineup.
Apple iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro expected specifications
Both the iPhone Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro are expected to run on Apple's next-generation A20 chipset and ship with iOS 27 out of the box.
The iPhone 18 Pro is likely to retain a familiar design while introducing fresh colour options. Although the camera hardware may remain largely unchanged, Apple is reportedly planning improvements to image quality through a variable-aperture main camera, which could offer better exposure control, enhanced depth effects and more natural-looking background blur in videos.
Meanwhile, the foldable iPhone Ultra is rumoured to feature, an ultra-slim body measuring about 4.5mm when unfolded, a redesigned hinge aimed at reducing the visibility of the display crease, a horizontally arranged dual rear camera module, Apple's dedicated Camera Control button and a large foldable display with an enhanced split-screen multitasking interface.