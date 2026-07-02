Apple iPhone Ultra dropping in September? Expected India price, iPhone 18 Pro, foldable design, release and leaks

Apple is reportedly gearing up to introduce its first foldable iPhone, widely expected to be branded as the iPhone Ultra, at its annual September launch event. The device is likely to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with reports suggesting the event could take place on September 8 or 9. Pre-orders are expected to open shortly after, on September 10 or 11.

Apple iPhone Ultra could become the brand's most premium smartphone yet

If the rumours prove accurate, the iPhone Ultra will become Apple's most premium smartphone to date, carrying a starting price of around USD 2,000 (roughly Rs 1.88 lakh) before taxes. In India, the foldable flagship could be priced above Rs 2 lakh, making it one of the costliest foldable smartphones on the market.