With two months left for the Apple iPhone 18 Pro drop, here's what makes it a more lucrative option than the iPhone 17 Pro

Those looking for a phone upgrade can gear up for the Apple iPhone 18 series which is expected to drop in India late September or early-October. With renewed features, better performance, long-lasting battery life, and equipped with AI, here’s what might draw you to upgrade your phones. If you have been using the iPhone 17, then take a look at the new improvements which might give you an idea as to why the latest model should be owned by you.
If you are wondering what feature upgrades will you be able to see in the new model that might change your mind in having it, then the makers have revealed at least 10 improvisations. Most of these are in terms of the model make, chip upgrades and internal design. Those using iPhone 17 Pro Max will better be able to understand the difference between it and the new model.
While the iPhone 17 Pro Max runs on a A19 Processor the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be running on a A20 Pro. The former retains the size of its dynamic island but the latter gets a smaller one. The face ID is in a transitional module for the former model but in the upcoming one it will be partly under-display. Coming to the most important part, the former has a 48 MP fusion camera while the new model is expected to have a variable –aperture with 48 MP fusion for better quality photographs.
In the iPhone 18 Pro Max, one can see an improved battery positioning which means you don’t have to look for a charger every once in a while. Moreover it will have a Apple C2 modem while the past models worked on earlier generation modem models. With AI taking over everything, the latest model will be equipped with high quality AI features.
It is also speculated that the new model might display more satellite data capabilities and the main colour would be dark cherry.
What is its expected price?
The makers have upgraded the phone internally and thus one may not notice any drastic difference on the exterior. But once they start using it, they will find several new features that help keep their data safe and sound. This obviously will call for a price rise. But the actual sum has not yet been disclosed.
When will it drop in Indian markets?
While no specific dates have been given for the availability of the model in the markets, speculations are that the launch will take place in two phases. Phase 1, which is supposedly in September 2026 will see the launch of iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and the foldable version. The global announcement will take place in September post which by mid September to first week of October the model should hit the stores. The second phase which will launch the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 e might take place sometime early next year.