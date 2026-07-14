With two months left for the Apple iPhone 18 Pro drop, here's what makes it a more lucrative option than the iPhone 17 Pro

Those looking for a phone upgrade can gear up for the Apple iPhone 18 series which is expected to drop in India late September or early-October. With renewed features, better performance, long-lasting battery life, and equipped with AI, here’s what might draw you to upgrade your phones. If you have been using the iPhone 17, then take a look at the new improvements which might give you an idea as to why the latest model should be owned by you.

What upgrades does iPhone 18 have over iPhone 17?

If you are wondering what feature upgrades will you be able to see in the new model that might change your mind in having it, then the makers have revealed at least 10 improvisations. Most of these are in terms of the model make, chip upgrades and internal design. Those using iPhone 17 Pro Max will better be able to understand the difference between it and the new model.