6 ways the upcoming iPhone 18 pro may become a photographer's best friend

One of the biggest advantages of mobile phones, apart from staying connected is to be able to capture a moment and keep in cemented in your memory forever. For this, the most important feature of the mobile phone is the camera. With time, as mobile features evolved, with every new model, makers try to better the camera efficiency as well. As the new iPhone 18 pro is expected to hit the markets in September, users can only wait to see the magic its camera can create. While the makers have not officially confirmed to any of the features, leaked reports, media speculation and user experiences over iPhone evolution trajectories predict how this new model can be a boon for those into mobile photography.

What camera features may be expected from the new iPhone 18 pro?

The iphone series are already one of the best models to have for mobile photography. However, it keeps on updating its features so that the users get to experience better technology and newer AI updates with each model. Keeping this in mind, Apple’s newest model is no way behind and may have at least some of the following features, if not all.