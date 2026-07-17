New airline simulator Dear Passengers takes Steam by storm with half a million wishlists

Imagine the worst budget holiday flight of your life, then dial the chaos up to one hundred. That is the premise of Dear Passengers, a wild new physics-based co-operative game arriving on PCs later this year. The twist? You are not the suffering flyers. Instead, you and your friends team up as the crew of the world's worst airline, desperately managing chaotic cabins, angry passengers and mid-air disasters.

The rise of the 'friendslop' phenomenon

Following its official announcement on July 14, 2026, the game has generated massive buzz online. Semyon Kozyura, co-founder of the Kyiv-based studio Flexus, revealed that the project logged more than 500,000 Steam wishlists within hours of going live. The viral announcement trailer also accumulated over 100,000 likes on social media, signalling an uncommonly strong debut for a studio transitioning from mobile hits to its very first premium PC title.