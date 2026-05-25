007 First Light developer releases opening footage post leaks; 13-minute intro shows stealth-heavy mission

007 First Light found itself at the center of online leaks just days before launch. The upcoming James Bond title is scheduled to release on May 27 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, but some players reportedly got their hands on physical copies early over the weekend, leading to gameplay footage spreading rapidly across social media and YouTube.
The leaked videos have since been removed following copyright claims from IO Interactive. Instead of ignoring the situation, however, the studio decided to take control of the situation by releasing an official look at the game’s opening mission.
IO Interactive has now uploaded the first 13 minutes of 007 First Light, giving fans a polished preview of the game while also warning players to avoid spoilers if they want to experience the story fresh at launch. The move came shortly after unofficial gameplay clips began circulating online ahead of the game’s early access release on May 26.
The newly released footage opens with James Bond surviving a helicopter crash before plunging deep into the ocean. From there, the sequence transitions into underwater escape sections and stealth-focused gameplay that carries strong similarities to franchises like Metal Gear Solid. Players are shown sneaking past enemy patrols, navigating hostile environments, and working through what appears to be the game’s first infiltration mission.
Beyond the leaks, the game has also generated discussion for its portrayal of Bond himself. Rather than focusing on the experienced secret agent fans traditionally associate with the franchise, 007 First Light introduces a younger version of the character played by Patrick Gibson. The story reportedly follows Bond’s journey from military recruit to becoming a full-fledged 007 agent.
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