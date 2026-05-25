007 First Light developer releases opening footage post leaks; 13-minute intro shows stealth-heavy mission

007 First Light found itself at the center of online leaks just days before launch. The upcoming James Bond title is scheduled to release on May 27 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, but some players reportedly got their hands on physical copies early over the weekend, leading to gameplay footage spreading rapidly across social media and YouTube.

The leaked videos have since been removed following copyright claims from IO Interactive. Instead of ignoring the situation, however, the studio decided to take control of the situation by releasing an official look at the game’s opening mission.

James Bond’s new game leaks days before launch

IO Interactive has now uploaded the first 13 minutes of 007 First Light, giving fans a polished preview of the game while also warning players to avoid spoilers if they want to experience the story fresh at launch. The move came shortly after unofficial gameplay clips began circulating online ahead of the game’s early access release on May 26.