Apple expands mercenary spyware warnings with direct iPhone alerts

If you wake up to a message stating your iPhone may be a target for mercenary hackers, it is crucial to take it seriously. Apple recently expanded its threat detection features to alert users of mercenary spyware attacks directly on their devices. These high-confidence warnings now appear as a push notification on the lock screen and at the top of the home screen.

Apple issues new iPhone mercenary spyware warnings

Mercenary spyware attacks are highly resourced and individualised attempts to penetrate devices to install surveillance programmes. Often associated with state-sanctioned espionage and enabled by private tech companies, these sophisticated intrusions typically target individuals with political affiliations. This includes journalists, activists, politicians and diplomats.

According to recent statements, the company sent threat notifications to users in more than 110 countries late last week, bringing the total to over 150 countries to date. If you receive an alert, it does not necessarily mean spyware has been successfully installed on your device. However, it does indicate that Apple believes you are a target and you need to act fast to protect your information.