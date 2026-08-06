Vishing scams: How these sneaky cyber attacks steal sensitive information

Vishing, an acronym for voice phishing, refers to a rising threat where cybercriminals engage in phone calls or voice messages to scam victims into giving away their personal information. The attackers may pose as bank agents, government officials, tech company agents, or even delivery companies to create a sense of credibility and urgency.

What is vishing and why are these scams becoming harder to detect?

Vishing is an attempt by criminals to steal money or valuable information by tricking victims into giving personal details via telephone rather than e-mail or SMS only. Fraudsters use false phone numbers, VoIP technology and credible fake identities. Some schemes start with e-mails asking victims to contact the scammers using their phone number, allowing the fraudsters to bypass e-mail security measures.