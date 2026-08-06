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Vishing scams: How these sneaky cyber attacks steal sensitive information

Vishing attacks are using fake calls, AI voices, and social engineering tricks to convince victims to reveal passwords, banking details, and other confidential information
Vishing attacks are becoming more convincing with spoofed numbers, social engineering, and voice-cloning technology
Vishing threats rise as scammers use fake calls and AI voices to target victims
Updated on
3 min read

Vishing, an acronym for voice phishing, refers to a rising threat where cybercriminals engage in phone calls or voice messages to scam victims into giving away their personal information. The attackers may pose as bank agents, government officials, tech company agents, or even delivery companies to create a sense of credibility and urgency.

What is vishing and why are these scams becoming harder to detect?

Vishing is an attempt by criminals to steal money or valuable information by tricking victims into giving personal details via telephone rather than e-mail or SMS only. Fraudsters use false phone numbers, VoIP technology and credible fake identities. Some schemes start with e-mails asking victims to contact the scammers using their phone number, allowing the fraudsters to bypass e-mail security measures.

Fraudsters employ tactics involving fear, pressure, and trust while conducting themselves on phone calls to dupe people. In such cases, scammers may tell the target that there is something fishy going on with the bank accounts, urgent tax matters needing action, or some major problem with the computer's security system. This is done in order to get your personal details like passwords, PINs, account numbers, verification codes, etc.

Some of the common ones include fake IRS calls involving threats of legal action, technology scams involving requests for remote computer access, and bank scams involving requests for account verification. There is also delivery fraud where scammers create problems with delivery and then request customer service information.

How is AI voice creating new risks of getting scammed?

Fake voices, fake numbers, real threats: how vishing scams are tricking victims worldwide
A single phone call can put your personal and financial information at risk

As a result of the development of voice cloning technology, scams have become much more sophisticated since the voices that scammers clone are usually real. Scammers can assume the voices of your relatives, company managers or other people whom you know and ask you to perform urgent actions like transferring money.

How can you identify a vishing scam?

Signs of vishing scams include unexpected phone calls, spoofed caller ID numbers, urgent appeals, threats, and demands for confidential information. Fraudsters may utilise public information available through social networking sites to give their stories credibility.

From bank fraud to AI voice cloning, vishing scams are becoming smarter and harder to detect
When a trusted voice turns out to be a scam, vishing attacks can cause serious damage

People must be careful when the caller asks for an immediate response, offers some extraordinary reward, or asks the victim not to talk about what has happened. No organization will ever ask for your password, PIN code, or other personal details by phone.

What should you do after a vishing attack?

Any person who is a victim of the vishing scam should immediately notify their bank or financial institution, watch out for any changes in their account balances, and update any passwords that have been compromised. The victims should notify the institution under whose name the scammers were operating.

Cybercriminals are turning phone calls into weapons with advanced vishing techniques
Think before you trust the caller; vishing attacks use urgency and deception to steal sensitive data

Risk mitigation can be done through multi-factor authentication, strengthening email security software, and making employees aware of social engineering attacks. Employees should verify the caller’s identity, refrain from divulging any sensitive information over an unanticipated call, and use the official number rather than that of the caller.

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