WhatsApp restricts multiple accounts: Users report 24-hour review without warning

The verification process restricted users from using any of the application’s functions while their accounts were under verification. Several people posted screenshots of the notification on their social networking accounts and raised their concerns about the abrupt decision made by the company. But some people also reported that the issue got sorted automatically after 3 hours. One person, "I was affected and it was reverted to normalcy after 3 hrs."

One person commented, "It seems WhatsApp temporarily halted thousands of accounts worldwide without warning. This sudden review has left users concerned about their account activities and device information." Surprisingly some people also faced this issue since June. One X user commented, "@WhatsApp I am one of them, locked out since June 01, 2026. Still unable to login, till date."

As stated by WhatsApp, it is always working on being ahead of people who will want to abuse their services, and they are taking actions in an effort to protect their users from harm.