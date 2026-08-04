WhatsApp restricts multiple accounts: Users report 24-hour review without warning

WhatsApp blocked several user accounts for review on Monday. This resulted in an interruption of access to the app's services for up to 24 hours. It came to notice at about 8 pm Indian Standard Time when users found that they could not access their accounts without any prior notice. Several users used social media platforms to complain about the same after getting a notification that their account is 'under review.'
The notification that was shown in such accounts was, "Account in review. Date requested: 3 Aug 2026. Your account activity and device info is being checked to make sure it follows our Terms of Service. We will notify you of the result typically within 24 hours." Under the notification, the prompts were provided for users to educate themselves about account problems. These covered the responsible use of the service as well as stolen phones and accounts.
The verification process restricted users from using any of the application’s functions while their accounts were under verification. Several people posted screenshots of the notification on their social networking accounts and raised their concerns about the abrupt decision made by the company. But some people also reported that the issue got sorted automatically after 3 hours. One person, "I was affected and it was reverted to normalcy after 3 hrs."
One person commented, "It seems WhatsApp temporarily halted thousands of accounts worldwide without warning. This sudden review has left users concerned about their account activities and device information." Surprisingly some people also faced this issue since June. One X user commented, "@WhatsApp I am one of them, locked out since June 01, 2026. Still unable to login, till date."
As stated by WhatsApp, it is always working on being ahead of people who will want to abuse their services, and they are taking actions in an effort to protect their users from harm.