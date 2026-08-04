All about the Chandipura virus outbreak in Gujarat: Symptoms and precautions

While the monsoon brings with it the cold winds and the much needed rain transforming barren lands into a carpet of greenery, it also brings with itself several diseases. Most of these water-borne diseases attack humans because of organisms that thrive and breed in still waters. One such virus is the Chandipura virus, cases of which that been recently recorded in Gujarat, including a tragic statistic of 22 deaths.
Though rare, the Chandipura Virus (CHPV) is not unheard of, especially in the rainy season. Once the virus enters the human body, it is known to cause encephalitis or swelling of the brain, which can within hours kill a person, if not immediately treated. This virus frequently attacks children below the age of 15 and according to the recent outbreaks in Gujarat there are have been several confirmed cases of the virus including many deaths.
The Chandipura virus was first detected in 1965 in Chandipura village, Maharashtra; and that is how it gets its name. The virus comes from the Rhabdoviridae family, the same one that is known to cause rabies. Since 1965, cases have been detected in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra- mostly the central and western belts of India. This virus does not spread through person-to-person contact but rather through the bites of the infected organisms like sandflies, mosquitoes and ticks. These disease-carrying vectors are usually found around garbage, potholes, stagnant water, and animal sheds.
Symptoms of Chandipura virus
Once the individual is infected the symptoms start showing in 3-5 days and then starts worsening at an unimaginable speed. High fever, severe headache, weakness, vomiting, body aches are regular symptoms of this virus. What may worry you further are if the infected person starts having seizures, loss of consciousness, confusion and more. In these severe cases immediate expert medical treatment is necessary or else it might take the life of the infected. Unfortunately, as of now, there is no full proof treatment against the Chandipura virus. Specialised care, oxygen support, ventilation, medicines that control convulsions, and ICU care are what can be given to the patient to make them feel better.
How to protect yourself against Chandipura virus?
With no specified medicines, the only way to protect yourself is to be aware of the situation and conscious during the monsoon months. Keep your surroundings as dry as possible. Wear full sleeved clothes. Always carry and use insect repellants. Make sure there is no stagnant water nearby that might become the breeding ground for sandflies. Regular cleaning and hygienic conditions especially if you have animals at home. These are some of the precautions that can be taken to safeguard yourself against the virus. However, a slight manifestation of the symptoms and you must seek immediate medical attention.