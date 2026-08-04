All about the Chandipura virus outbreak in Gujarat: Symptoms and precautions

While the monsoon brings with it the cold winds and the much needed rain transforming barren lands into a carpet of greenery, it also brings with itself several diseases. Most of these water-borne diseases attack humans because of organisms that thrive and breed in still waters. One such virus is the Chandipura virus, cases of which that been recently recorded in Gujarat, including a tragic statistic of 22 deaths.

Here’s what you need to know about the Chandipura virus

Though rare, the Chandipura Virus (CHPV) is not unheard of, especially in the rainy season. Once the virus enters the human body, it is known to cause encephalitis or swelling of the brain, which can within hours kill a person, if not immediately treated. This virus frequently attacks children below the age of 15 and according to the recent outbreaks in Gujarat there are have been several confirmed cases of the virus including many deaths.

The Chandipura virus was first detected in 1965 in Chandipura village, Maharashtra; and that is how it gets its name. The virus comes from the Rhabdoviridae family, the same one that is known to cause rabies. Since 1965, cases have been detected in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra- mostly the central and western belts of India. This virus does not spread through person-to-person contact but rather through the bites of the infected organisms like sandflies, mosquitoes and ticks. These disease-carrying vectors are usually found around garbage, potholes, stagnant water, and animal sheds.