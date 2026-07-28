What is cerebral malaria: Symptoms and precautions?

Contracting malaria due to mosquito bites, especially during the monsoons isn’t very uncommon. But letting that malaria take a serious form by developing into cerebral malaria can be dangerous and life threatening. Cerebral malaria occurs when the malaria-causing-parasite called Plasmodium falciparum affects the blood vessels in the brain. This leads to a complication in smooth blood flow, inflammation, swelling and ultimately results to neurological misbalance. While malaria is common and can be treated without fear, cerebral malaria is a medical emergency which needs immediate treatment. Ignorance can result to permanent neurological issues or even death.

How is it different from regular malaria?

One may now ask how the two terms malaria and cerebral malaria, which sound alike, seem alike but are still different. Regular malaria causes fever, sweating, body aches and weakness while cerebral malaria primarily affects the brain. While in the former the patient is alert , conscious and can speak, the latter may disable a person from their normal senses. In regular malaria, the patient recovers with care and time through anti-malarial treatment. But in cerebral malaria, treatment is immediate and any delay can be fatal. Malaria can be caused due to multiple parasites but cerebral malaria is almost always caused by Plasmodium falciparum.